Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Euronav is a tanker company. It owns, operates and manages a fleet of vessels for the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products. The company also offers ship management services. It operates primarily in Europe and Asia. Euronav is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Euronav in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. ING Group cut shares of Euronav from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of Euronav from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:EURN opened at $8.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.53. Euronav has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $10.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.36.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). Euronav had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $92.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.74 million. Analysts expect that Euronav will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EURN. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Euronav by 20.8% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,440 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Euronav by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 402,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronav during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,008,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Euronav by 41.4% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 15,446 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Euronav by 17.0% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 41,180 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 5,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.29% of the company’s stock.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

