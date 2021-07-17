Eudaimonia Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 96.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,219 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,730,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,992,000 after buying an additional 30,902 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,379,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,679,000 after acquiring an additional 291,277 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,366,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,958,000 after acquiring an additional 163,771 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,015,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,479,000 after acquiring an additional 131,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,344,000 after buying an additional 272,202 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $58.61 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $46.56 and a one year high of $60.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.91.

