Eudaimonia Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 70.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Ossiam grew its holdings in Stryker by 294.9% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

SYK stock opened at $257.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.81, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $257.03. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $185.20 and a 52 week high of $268.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $291.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.00.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

