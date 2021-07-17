Eudaimonia Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Trevena by 12.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Trevena by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Trevena by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 12,972 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Trevena during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Trevena during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Trevena alerts:

In other Trevena news, CEO Carrie L. Bourdow acquired 56,200 shares of Trevena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $100,598.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trevena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.31.

TRVN opened at $1.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $248.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 2.44. Trevena, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $3.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.76.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trevena, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.