Eudaimonia Partners LLC Purchases 826 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 86.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1,291.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 37,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 35,210 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $99,646,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 75,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 9,417 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $41.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.57. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $45.41.

