Eudaimonia Partners LLC Invests $60,000 in KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMX)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned about 0.19% of KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,330,000.

Get KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:KEMX opened at $32.01 on Friday. KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF has a twelve month low of $23.04 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.23.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMX).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.