Eudaimonia Partners LLC Cuts Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 119,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,860,000 after buying an additional 13,586 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 179.6% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total transaction of $277,002.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 653,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,666,397.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.50, for a total value of $1,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IDXX. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Guggenheim cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.00.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $667.76 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.13 and a 52-week high of $670.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $590.33.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

