Eudaimonia Partners LLC Buys New Shares in First Trust Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:FDIV)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:FDIV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of First Trust Strategic Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Strategic Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of First Trust Strategic Income ETF by 173.6% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Strategic Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Strategic Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of First Trust Strategic Income ETF by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Strategic Income ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FDIV opened at $50.28 on Friday. First Trust Strategic Income ETF has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $51.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.46.

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:FDIV).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Strategic Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Strategic Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.