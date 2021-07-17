ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 5.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,960 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 78,180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,513,000 after buying an additional 12,160 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $849,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESCO Technologies stock opened at $95.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.48 and a beta of 1.05. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $115.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.28.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.83 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 7.57%. ESCO Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

