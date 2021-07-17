Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Stock Position Trimmed by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors cut its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSI Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. GSI Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,123,000 after purchasing an additional 66,685 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 537.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 75,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,776,000 after buying an additional 63,272 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 67,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,323,000 after buying an additional 10,680 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,128,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELS opened at $80.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 64.60, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.02. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.93 and a 12-month high of $79.19.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 17.38%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.82%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ELS shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

