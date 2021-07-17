Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Iberdrola, S.A.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:IBDRY)

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Iberdrola in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.55 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.61.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iberdrola from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of IBDRY stock opened at $48.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.44. Iberdrola has a 1-year low of $46.94 and a 1-year high of $61.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.21.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.16 billion for the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 7.96%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.8297 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Iberdrola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.40%.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

