Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OFC)

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note issued on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

NYSE:OFC opened at $29.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $21.68 and a 52-week high of $30.31.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 4.16%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.89%.

In other news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $140,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,137. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $108,738.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,188.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,866 shares of company stock worth $708,148. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 131.4% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 128,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 72,892 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 8.3% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 977,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,736,000 after buying an additional 74,695 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 217,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 52.5% in the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,772,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,664,000 after buying an additional 610,085 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 997.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 374,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,849,000 after buying an additional 339,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.