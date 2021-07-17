Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Price Target Cut to C$17.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) had its price target cut by TD Securities to C$17.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Equinox Gold to C$20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Desjardins downgraded Equinox Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Equinox Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. CIBC lowered their target price on Equinox Gold to C$11.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$16.00.

Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at C$8.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.96. Equinox Gold has a one year low of C$8.06 and a one year high of C$17.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.27.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$290.89 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Equinox Gold will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

