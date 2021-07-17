Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target Raised to C$17.00 at National Bankshares

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$16.75 to C$17.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EQX. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$18.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$14.00 price target on Equinox Gold and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$17.25 to C$16.75 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Equinox Gold stock opened at C$7.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.25 and a 1 year high of C$8.90.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.