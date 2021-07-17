Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Hits New 12-Month High at $249.16

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $249.16 and last traded at $249.16, with a volume of 3483 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $247.30.

EFX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Equifax in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $259.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.96.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $237.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.42.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total value of $2,185,441.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Equifax by 1,087.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Equifax during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 52.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Equifax by 70.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile (NYSE:EFX)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

