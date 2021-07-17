EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC decreased its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $8,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,401,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,154,000 after buying an additional 82,512 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 264.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $361,835,000 after acquiring an additional 661,754 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 826,337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $327,801,000 after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 50.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 798,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $316,924,000 after purchasing an additional 268,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 629,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $249,349,000 after purchasing an additional 40,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.54, for a total value of $1,527,756.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,553.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total value of $181,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,781 shares of company stock valued at $80,277,062 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM stock opened at $527.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $496.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.36. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $259.48 and a twelve month high of $545.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $780.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 18.17%. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EPAM shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $463.50.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

