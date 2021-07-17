EP Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 12.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,097 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 579,315 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $129,655,000 after acquiring an additional 19,564 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 870,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $195,860,000 after acquiring an additional 34,429 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.19.

NYSE:DHR opened at $284.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.05. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.07 and a fifty-two week high of $286.16. The firm has a market cap of $203.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $259.57.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $4,442,650.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares in the company, valued at $21,844,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,818 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

