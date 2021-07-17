EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,479 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Israel Discount Bank of New York increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 4,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on DD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DD stock opened at $76.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.52. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $52.12 and a one year high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.