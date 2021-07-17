EP Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $201.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.91. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $148.14 and a 1-year high of $204.99.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.