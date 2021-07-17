EP Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,410 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,043 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 11,168 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $22,078,000 after acquiring an additional 11,705 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $371.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.97. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $399.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.28.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

