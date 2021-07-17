EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 175 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,336 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $1,054,698,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 48.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,351,545 shares of the software company’s stock worth $928,911,000 after buying an additional 1,099,348 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 13.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,581,219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $992,533,000 after buying an additional 426,130 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 19.7% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,508,976 shares of the software company’s stock worth $695,363,000 after buying an additional 413,747 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 118.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 683,414 shares of the software company’s stock worth $189,016,000 after buying an additional 370,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on Autodesk from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $293.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.83 and a 1-year high of $321.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $284.73.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

