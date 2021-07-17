EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Shares Gap Down to $79.66

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $79.66, but opened at $77.06. EOG Resources shares last traded at $77.83, with a volume of 26,533 shares.

EOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.55.

The company has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 739.17, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 113.01%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 72.2% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 427.8% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

