Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Energy Transfer LP owns and operates diversified portfolios of energy assets primarily in the United States. The company is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations which include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; NGL fractionation and various acquisition and marketing assets. Energy Transfer LP, formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity L.P., is based in Dallas, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ET. Wells Fargo & Company raised Energy Transfer from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup started coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised Energy Transfer from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $9.68 on Wednesday. Energy Transfer has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 2.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently -338.89%.

In related news, Director Ray W. Washburne bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ET. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

