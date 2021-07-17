Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 279,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,841 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ET. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at $4,660,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 967,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after acquiring an additional 26,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ET opened at $9.68 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.45.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.73 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -338.89%.

In other Energy Transfer news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray W. Washburne bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,052.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

