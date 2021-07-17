Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Price Target Lowered to C$54.00 at National Bank Financial

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Endeavour Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$43.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.43.

EDVMF stock opened at $23.30 on Friday. Endeavour Mining has a 1-year low of $18.11 and a 1-year high of $30.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.15.

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

