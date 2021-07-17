Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Stake Lessened by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 63.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,345 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Employers were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EIG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Employers during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Employers during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Employers during the first quarter valued at $407,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Employers during the fourth quarter valued at $418,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Employers by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Employers alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Employers stock opened at $41.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.01. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.89 and a one year high of $43.82.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $163.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.02 million. Employers had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Employers’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.