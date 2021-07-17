Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,099,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,837 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Emerson Electric worth $99,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,165,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,623,764,000 after buying an additional 676,481 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,108,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $819,304,000 after purchasing an additional 402,348 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,193,000 after purchasing an additional 767,458 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $411,979,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,183,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,221,000 after purchasing an additional 528,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EMR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.46.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $97.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $99.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

