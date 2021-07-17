Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 471,900 shares, a growth of 187.0% from the June 15th total of 164,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.0 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ELDN. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Eledon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Get Eledon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Eledon Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Paul Sean Little purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.87 per share, for a total transaction of $88,700.00. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 58.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.34. The firm has a market cap of $101.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.79. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $27.32.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.20). As a group, research analysts forecast that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the patients living with autoimmune disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and requiring an organ or cell-based transplant. Its lead product candidate includes AT-1501, a humanized monoclonal antibody to target CD40 Ligand that is a molecule expressed on the surface of human immune system T cells, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of ALS, and Phase 2 clinical trials in islet cell transplantation for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.