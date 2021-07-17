Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. decreased its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,378 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.0% in the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,868 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.5% in the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.41, for a total value of $475,404.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,658,802.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.66, for a total value of $117,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,837 shares of company stock worth $16,691,944 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.11.

EA opened at $143.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.15 and a 12-month high of $150.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

