Electrolux Professional AB (publ) (OTC:ECTXF) Stock Rating Lowered by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Electrolux Professional AB (publ) (OTC:ECTXF) to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has $62.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of OTC:ECTXF opened at $3.95 on Tuesday.

About Electrolux Professional AB (publ)

Electrolux Professional AB (publ) provides food service, beverage, and laundry solutions to restaurants, hotels, healthcare, educational, and other service facilities. The company operates in two segments, Food & Beverage and Laundry. It offers slicers and food processors, vegetable washers, spin dryers, planetary mixers, vacuum packers and sealers, multi-purpose peeling machines, fryers, boiling and braising pans, grills and griddles, ventilation equipment, modular cooking ranges, fry tops, combi and convection ovens, refrigerated cabinets and counters, saladettes, cold rooms, blast chillers and freezers, portable mixers, turbo liquidizers, meat mincers, dough kneaders and sheeters, salamanders, wine cellars, ice makers and flakers, and trolleys, as well as stainless steel fabrication solutions.

