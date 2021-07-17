Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electricite de France SA (EDF SA) is a France-based electricity producer, marketer and distributor. The company is largely owned by the French state and Nikhanj Electricite. They generate energy using nuclear technology, as well as thermal, hydroelectric and other renewable sources. It is involved in energy generation and energy sales to industries, local authorities and residential consumers. In addition, EDF SA manages low and medium-voltage public distribution network and involves in electricity transmission network. It also provides energy services, such as district heating and thermal energy services. The group is present in France, Belgium, the United States, Poland, Italy, China, Vietnam and other countries worldwide. The Company has such subsidiaries Dalkia (including Citelum), under Dalkia’s brand and SINOP Energy Company, among others. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ECIFY. UBS Group upgraded Electricité de France from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research report on Friday, May 21st. AlphaValue upgraded Electricité de France to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.00.

ECIFY opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. Electricité de France has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $3.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.74.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. Electricité de France’s payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

ElectricitÃ© de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

