Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ESTC has been the topic of several other reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Elastic from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Elastic from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. lifted their price target on Elastic from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Elastic from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $170.52.

ESTC opened at $140.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.64 and a beta of 1.08. Elastic has a 52 week low of $80.18 and a 52 week high of $176.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.69.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $177.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $1,714,921.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,034,525.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.13, for a total value of $148,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,147 shares of company stock valued at $3,217,675. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Elastic by 252.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,428,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,475 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Elastic by 142.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,893,000 after purchasing an additional 792,117 shares during the last quarter. Marcho Partners LLP increased its stake in Elastic by 120.4% in the first quarter. Marcho Partners LLP now owns 1,118,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,389,000 after purchasing an additional 611,001 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at $88,064,000. Finally, XN Exponent Advisors LLC increased its stake in Elastic by 66.1% in the first quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC now owns 963,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,108,000 after purchasing an additional 383,300 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

