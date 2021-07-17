Elaina Shekhter Sells 11,744 Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Stock

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 11,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.02, for a total transaction of $5,696,074.88.

NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $17.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.08. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $19.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.71.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $368.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.42 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 46.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MDRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.62.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $205,000.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

