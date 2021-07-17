Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Million

Equities analysts predict that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) will post sales of $1.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.45 million and the lowest is $800,000.00. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $11.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.93 million to $16.87 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.68 million, with estimates ranging from $12.29 million to $13.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.97 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. raised their target price on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 10,125 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 108,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 10,229 shares during the last quarter. 69.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.70, a quick ratio of 9.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $13.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.21. The stock has a market cap of $268.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.36.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

