eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eGain Corporation provides customer engagement solutions. It offers web customer interaction applications, social customer interaction applications and contact center applications. The company also provides consulting, implementation and training services as well as maintenance and support services. eGain Corporation, formerly known as eGain Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EGAN. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.73. eGain has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $20.88. The firm has a market cap of $342.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.09, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.29.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. eGain had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $19.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.64 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that eGain will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,400.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock worth $135,650 in the last quarter. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGAN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in eGain by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,532,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,106,000 after buying an additional 94,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in eGain by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 24,336 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in eGain by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in eGain by 516.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in eGain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

