eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on EGAN shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

EGAN traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $11.02. The company had a trading volume of 177,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,285. The firm has a market cap of $342.72 million, a P/E ratio of 50.09, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.29. eGain has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $20.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.73.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.64 million. eGain had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 9.16%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eGain will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other eGain news, CFO Eric Smit sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $135,650 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGAN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in eGain by 125.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 79,104 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in eGain by 24.1% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in eGain by 16.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 188,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 26,410 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in eGain by 343.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 163,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its stake in eGain by 112.8% in the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 612,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after buying an additional 324,497 shares in the last quarter. 52.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

