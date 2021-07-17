Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.380-$0.410 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $40.80 million-$40.80 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDUC opened at $10.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Educational Development has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Educational Development alerts:

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $40.34 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%.

About Educational Development

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.