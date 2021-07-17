Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Reduces Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 99.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,273,100 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Snap were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in Snap by 45.6% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,130,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,719,000 after buying an additional 981,007 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 11.5% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,060,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,732,000 after purchasing an additional 212,283 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the first quarter valued at $125,583,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Snap by 2.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 129,244,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,758,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,583 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 207.4% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 27,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 18,279 shares during the period. 52.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Snap news, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total value of $121,768.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,687,029.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $15,157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,319,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,359,288.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,237,924 shares of company stock valued at $259,992,968 over the last three months.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNAP. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Snap from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Snap from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Snap from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $59.31 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $73.59. The company has a market cap of $93.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.67 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 43.12% and a negative net margin of 32.90%. The business had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

