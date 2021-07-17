Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases New Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 154.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,769,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,120 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,106.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,698,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783,370 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 1,366,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,101,000 after acquiring an additional 68,422 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,084,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,891,000 after acquiring an additional 550,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,012,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,146,000 after acquiring an additional 419,716 shares in the last quarter.

TLT stock opened at $148.21 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $133.19 and a 1 year high of $172.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.59.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

