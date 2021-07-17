Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Invests $360,000 in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

CCEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.13.

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $60.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $34.02 and a 12-month high of $63.04.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

