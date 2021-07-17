Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 98.1% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 111.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of VFH opened at $88.82 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $94.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.48.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.