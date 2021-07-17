Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires 2,800 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 59.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. AGF Investments America Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 72.4% in the first quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 42.2% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:INDA opened at $44.23 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $38.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.11.

