Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Ecolab by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab stock opened at $215.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.50. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.25 and a 52 week high of $230.00. The stock has a market cap of $61.56 billion, a PE ratio of 55.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ECL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.60.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,784,734.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total value of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,592.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

