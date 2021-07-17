eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) SVP Pete Thompson Sells 2,100 Shares

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,100 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total value of $129,780.00.

Pete Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of eBay stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $68.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.36 and a 52-week high of $70.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.94.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.57%.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on eBay from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in eBay by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,710,053 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,860,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,266 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in eBay by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 31,115,223 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,563,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in eBay by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,869,948 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,400,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,614 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,462,209 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $639,252,000 after purchasing an additional 588,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in eBay by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,681,575 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $409,181,000 after purchasing an additional 29,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

