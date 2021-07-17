eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.21.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on eBay in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on eBay from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other eBay news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 97,875 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total value of $5,869,563.75. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,014.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,831 shares of company stock valued at $6,055,557. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in eBay in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in eBay by 387.9% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in eBay by 222.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in eBay by 117.1% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

EBAY opened at $68.18 on Friday. eBay has a 1-year low of $45.36 and a 1-year high of $70.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $46.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts predict that eBay will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.57%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

