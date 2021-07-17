Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stock Holdings Increased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 293.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 649,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484,737 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.16% of Eaton worth $89,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 110.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 70.2% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Eaton from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $164.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.65.

Eaton stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,636,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,501. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $91.72 and a 52-week high of $155.67. The firm has a market cap of $60.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.90, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.02.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $2,086,928.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,485 shares in the company, valued at $9,294,838.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,313 shares of company stock worth $4,159,670 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

