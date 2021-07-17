EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist lifted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $159.20.

Shares of EGP stock opened at $173.06 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.72. EastGroup Properties has a 1 year low of $116.86 and a 1 year high of $175.20.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.62 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.74%.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $902,822.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,338,418.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 60.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

