E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €11.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

E.On (FRA:EOAN) received a €11.50 ($13.53) price target from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.43% from the company’s current price.

EOAN has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.25 ($12.06) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.20 ($14.35) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) price objective on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. E.On currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €11.22 ($13.20).

Shares of FRA EOAN opened at €10.41 ($12.25) on Thursday. E.On has a fifty-two week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a fifty-two week high of €10.80 ($12.71). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €10.11.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

