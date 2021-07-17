Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Position Reduced by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,834 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Dynatrace worth $9,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 14,776 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at $719,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at $1,845,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 844,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,756,000 after acquiring an additional 367,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,236,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

In other Dynatrace news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $219,006.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,229,913.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 7,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $317,410.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 877,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,390,655.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 295,903 shares of company stock valued at $16,338,570 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DT opened at $58.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.51. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.51. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.83 and a 12 month high of $62.98.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DT. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.04.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.