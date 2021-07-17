Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.14 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) will announce sales of $33.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.81 million and the highest is $33.46 million. Dynagas LNG Partners reported sales of $33.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $133.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $131.73 million to $135.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $128.69 million, with estimates ranging from $125.49 million to $131.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dynagas LNG Partners.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 31.55% and a return on equity of 18.50%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 142,157 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 14,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dynagas LNG Partners stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $3.20. 106,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.39. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $3.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $113.92 million, a PE ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.93.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 28, 2021, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

